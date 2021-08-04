Old Port Advisors Purchases 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $621.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.