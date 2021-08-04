Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

