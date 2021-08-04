Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

VIG opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

