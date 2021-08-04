Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stake Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,417 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

