SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.