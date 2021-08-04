Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $56.94

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ventas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.