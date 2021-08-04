Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MZDAY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MZDAY. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

