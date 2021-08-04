Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $112.43

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,857,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.81. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

