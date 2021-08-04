Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,337 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

