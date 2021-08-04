Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

