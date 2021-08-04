Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 249.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 62.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

