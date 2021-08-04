Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

