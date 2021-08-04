Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 284 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $435.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $436.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

