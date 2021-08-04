Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.