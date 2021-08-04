Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 15,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

Burford Capital stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

