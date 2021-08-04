1,900 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,264,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314,695 shares of company stock worth $363,494,545 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

