iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.98.

