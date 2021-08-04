Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.