Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

