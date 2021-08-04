loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of LDI opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

