Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 0.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

