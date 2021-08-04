SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

Shares of SIBN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.