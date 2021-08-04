Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,569.86 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,557 ($20.34). Approximately 1,029,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,737,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,542 ($20.15).

IMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

