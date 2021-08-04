CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

CVR Energy stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

