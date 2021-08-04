Argus Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $440.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $379.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $383.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 42.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.