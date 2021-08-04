Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.