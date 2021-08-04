Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 13.4%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

