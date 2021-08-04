Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 4%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 104,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,382,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.