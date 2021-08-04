Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.