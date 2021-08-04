Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $61.48.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
