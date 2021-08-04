Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSAT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

