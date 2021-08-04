Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

