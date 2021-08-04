Alchemint Standards Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $145,114.94 and $25.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00143970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,405.27 or 0.99779778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00845425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

