FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Volkswagen AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.82.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

