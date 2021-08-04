FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

