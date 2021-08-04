Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $23,524,306. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

