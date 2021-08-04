Pflug Koory LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $194.34 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

