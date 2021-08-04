Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 7,262 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

