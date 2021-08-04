Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vontier by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 826,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 446,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vontier by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

