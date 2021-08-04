Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Twilio were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $370.26 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

