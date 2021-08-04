Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

