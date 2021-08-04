Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $10.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

