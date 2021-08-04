Tritax Big Box REIT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.24. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.80 ($2.81).
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.