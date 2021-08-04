Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue $0.40 None Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a None dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WHG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

