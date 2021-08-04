First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.