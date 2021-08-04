Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Custodian REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £439.11 million and a P/E ratio of 117.56.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.