Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Custodian REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £439.11 million and a P/E ratio of 117.56.
About Custodian REIT
