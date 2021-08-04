Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.64 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Ovintiv by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

