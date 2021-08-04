Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.