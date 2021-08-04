Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,374. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

