48,659 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.

