5,000 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 3.00. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

