Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

